Woman cited for not having a license after Seelyville crash, seizures likely to blame

Police believe a medical condition was to blame for a Friday morning crash in Seelyville.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police believe a medical condition was to blame for a Friday morning crash in Seelyville.

It happened at around 6:00 a.m. on U.S. 40 and Main Street.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says Misty Dawn Jones ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Jones was transported to an area hospital with arm and leg injuries.

At the hospital, Jones told police she could not remember the crash, but she suffers from seizures.

She believes she had a seizure before the crash.

Police say Jones only has an Indiana identification card, and not a driver's license.

She has issued a citation for operator never licensed and driving while suspended.

