Woman charged after police said she passed out on the law of Turkey Run Inn, with unattended children in her room

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is facing several charges following an incident in Parke County.

According to police, they received a call about someone passed out on the lawn of the Turkey Run Inn. The Parke County Sheriff's Office identified that woman as Pearl Mendoza.

When deputies arrived, they said she woke up. They found five children unattended in her hotel room.

Officials say the room was in poor condition.

Deputies arrested Mendoza, but she allegedly tried to escape custody.

Her charges include neglect, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

Mendoza is from northern Indiana.