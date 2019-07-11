Clear

Illinois woman charged after allowing daughters in pool atop SUV

Child endangerment charges have been filed against a northern Illinois woman who allegedly transported an inflatable swimming pool atop her vehicle with two children inside.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Child endangerment charges have been filed against a northern Illinois woman who allegedly transported an inflatable swimming pool atop her vehicle with two children inside.

The Dixon Police Department pulled over an SUV on Tuesday allegedly driven by 49-year-old Jennifer A. Janus Yeager after receiving a complaint of children on the roof of the vehicle.

Dixon police say during the officers’ investigation, they learned Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house. Her two daughters rode inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Authorities say Yeager is charged with endangering the health or life of a child and reckless conduct. She also was cited for failure to secure a passenger under the age of 8, and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16.

Police say Yeager was released after posting bond. It wasn’t immediately known if Yeager has legal representation.

