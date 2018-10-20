Clear
Woman arrested for trafficking drugs into the Wabash Valley Correction facility

A Richmond, Indiana woman is facing charges after being arrested for trafficking drugs into a correction facility.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officers from the Wabash Valley Correction Facility arrested a woman who had been trafficking drugs into the facility.

WVCF officers, State Police, and Richmond City Police arrested Holly Bellamy of Richmond, Indiana Saturday.

The officers were completing a search warrant when they found evidence of trafficking with an inmate.

Bellamy was arrested on numerous felony charges.

While she was being moved to WVCF she confessed to trafficking narcotics into the building through U.S. Mail.

She also admitted to trafficking on many other occasions.

Bellamy was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where she’s charged with 2 counts of trafficking with an Inmate. Both level 5 felonies, as well as 2 counts of dealing a Schedule III controlled substance, level 6 felonies.

She is being held on a $46,000 dollar bond.

