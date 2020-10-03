Woman arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Carlisle, Indiana woman is in jail for sexual misconduct with a minor after a month long investigation.

According to Indiana State Police, they started investigating September 9th after getting information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services. Investigators say they believe Heather Cottom engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Sullivan County.

A warrant was issued for Cottom's arrest and she was taken into custody Friday. She is currently facing a level 4 felony charge.