Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An Illinois woman is in jail after police say she was busted with meth and a stolen car.

According to Indiana State Police, Mindy Wilson of Mt. Vernon, Illinois was pulled over for following too closely on Interstate 70 Friday.

A trooper says he saw Wilson was acting strange. That's when he got consent to search her car.

Police say he then found nearly eight ounces of meth. That's worth more than four thousand dollars.

Investigators also discovered Wilson was driving a stolen car.

She faces felony charges for possession, dealing meth and vehicle theft.