Woman arrested for kicking deputy

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Avon, Indiana woman is facing multiple charges after police say she kicked a Parke County sheriff's deputy in the stomach.

According to Rockville police Cynthia Andrie was arrested after three people say she punched them. The group was at Rockville Lake Park. Police arrived just after midnight Saturday.

Police say a sheriff's deputy was taking Andrie to a squad car when she kicked him in the chest, arm and stomach.

Andrie faces four counts of battery and public intoxication.