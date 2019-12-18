Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Fillmore, Indiana was arrested after police said she caused a crash while she was driving four times over the legal limit.

Police arrested Regina Ames. They said she was trying to get onto State Road 641 from McDaniel Road in Vigo County.

That's when they say she left the road and hit a guardrail. She drove another 175 feet before the car stopped.

Police said she had a blood alcohol content of .36 percent.

She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before she was booked into the Vigo County Jail.