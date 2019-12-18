VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Fillmore, Indiana was arrested after police said she caused a crash while she was driving four times over the legal limit.
Police arrested Regina Ames. They said she was trying to get onto State Road 641 from McDaniel Road in Vigo County.
That's when they say she left the road and hit a guardrail. She drove another 175 feet before the car stopped.
Police said she had a blood alcohol content of .36 percent.
She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before she was booked into the Vigo County Jail.
Related Content
- Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit
- Illinois man arrested in Vermillion County when he allegedly drove over four times the legal limit
- Southern Vigo County road to receive higher speed limit
- State Police practice high speed driving in Vigo County
- Woman sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
- New website provides legal help to those with limited means
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- One hurt in eastern Vigo County crash
- Second person dies after Vigo County crash
- Vigo County motorcycle crash injures one
Scroll for more content...