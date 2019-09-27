PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County school custodian was arrested on Friday after she was accused of having drugs on school property.
It happened at Park Heritage Middle School.
Police say around 8:00 a.m. someone found suspected methamphetamine inside school staff bathroom.
After an investigation, police believed 58-year-old Lisa Jones, from Carbon, was responsible.
Jones works as a custodian on the evening shift. When she arrived to work on Friday afternoon, police searched her car.
That is when they said they found meth and meth paraphernalia.
She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on school property and possession of paraphernalia.
Related Content
- Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom
- Ohio 7th grader shoots himself in middle school bathroom
- Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested
- Threat found in Paris High School bathroom, investigation underway
- Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth
- Wanted Parke County woman arrested
- School changes in Parke County
- Five arrested after meth bust in Sullivan County
- Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School
- Transgender student seeks injunction in bathrooms lawsuit