Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom

A Parke County school custodian was arrested on Friday after she was accused of having drugs on school property.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County school custodian was arrested on Friday after she was accused of having drugs on school property.

It happened at Park Heritage Middle School.

Police say around 8:00 a.m. someone found suspected methamphetamine inside school staff bathroom.

After an investigation, police believed 58-year-old Lisa Jones, from Carbon, was responsible.

Jones works as a custodian on the evening shift. When she arrived to work on Friday afternoon, police searched her car.

That is when they said they found meth and meth paraphernalia.

She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on school property and possession of paraphernalia.

