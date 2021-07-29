Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois woman will face charges after Indiana State Police says she misappropriated almost a quarter of a million dollars from her son's estate.

Police arrested 31-year-old Josie Huff on Thursday.

Her son is the child of fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts.

According to police, Huff "misused and misappropriated" $248,654.81 from her son's estate for self-gain. Huff was the guardian of the estate for her son.

The investigation into Huff started in early March when police received a tip.

Officer Pitts was killed in the line of duty in 2018 while investigating a murder at the Garden Quarter apartments in Terre Haute.

Huff will be transported to the Sullivan County Jail on a theft charge.