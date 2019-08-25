Terre Haute woman facing charges for dealing meth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after police said they found meth and guns in her home.

Police did a search of the property on third avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said they found 200 grams of meth, three handguns and a sawed off shotgun in the home.

Kyra Grindle was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Grindle is also facing charges of possession and dealing meth.