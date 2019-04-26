Woman and eight-month-old baby allegedly thrown from moving car in Parke County, Vigo County man charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman and her eight-month-old child were thrown from a moving car in Parke County on Thursday night.
That's according to court documents.
The victim told police that 28-year-old William Norris hit a tree with his car.
Norris then reportedly pushed a woman and his eight-month-old child out of the moving car.
He then allegedly threw the diaper bag out and took off.
It happened outside of the Tuberosa Subdivision in Parke County.
Norris was later arrested at a home in Vigo County.
He was charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement, and leaving the scene of an accident.
