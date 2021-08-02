Woman accused of stealing money from a trust belonging to her son, who is also the son of fallen THPD officer, to stand trial in November

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois woman will stand trial this November for theft accusations.

Josie Huff was arrested last week on a warrant for felony theft. She's accused of taking more than $248,000 from the estate of her son.

LI NK | HERE'S WHERE INVESTIGATORS SAY THE MONEY WENT

Her son is also the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Deposits made into the estate Huff is accused of taking money from came from state and federal line-of-duty death funds.

Prosecutors allege she stole the funds for personal gain.

She will return to court on August 19.

Officer Pitts lost his life in the line of duty when he was killed while investigating a murder. He was shot at the Garden Quarter apartments on Terre Haute's southside.