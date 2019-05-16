Clear
Woman accused of setting off fireworks inside Terre Haute apartment building released on her own recognizance

A Brazil, Indiana woman who is accused of setting off fireworks inside of a Terre Haute apartment building is free.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana woman who is accused of setting off fireworks inside of a Terre Haute apartment building is free.

A judge released Elizabeth Moore on her own recognizance.

She is charged with arson and criminal recklessness.

Police say she set the firework off last month at 13th and Locust Streets.

They believe she heard rumors that someone in the building was having an affair with her boyfriend.

Moore has a trial date set for September.

She will back in court in July.

A condition of her release is she has to find a job.

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

THN softball

THS softball

Wednesday Late Forecast

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Jenna Perrelle

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

