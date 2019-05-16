Woman accused of setting off fireworks inside Terre Haute apartment building released on her own recognizance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana woman who is accused of setting off fireworks inside of a Terre Haute apartment building is free.
A judge released Elizabeth Moore on her own recognizance.
LINK | 'I HEARD A BOMB, SOMETHING BLEW UP...' POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO TERRE HAUTE EXPLOSIONS
She is charged with arson and criminal recklessness.
Police say she set the firework off last month at 13th and Locust Streets.
They believe she heard rumors that someone in the building was having an affair with her boyfriend.
Moore has a trial date set for September.
She will back in court in July.
A condition of her release is she has to find a job.
