Witnesses catch driver after crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver police say was involved in a Saturday evening crash is in custody thanks to witnesses who ran after him.

According to Terre Haute police, the crash happened at 1st and Ohio streets around 7:30 yesterday evening.

Police say the male driver of one of the vehicles tried to drive away but crashed again, this time into a pole.

He then ran off.

Police say witnesses chased the driver and held him until they arrived.

He was taken into custody and to an out-of-area hospital.

He is facing several charges including reckless driving.

A female in the other car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.