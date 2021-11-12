Witness describes hearing loud boom before three taken into custody in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in Terre Haute.

Our crew was there as a person was handcuffed and walked to a police car after an incident near Switzer Auto Repair and Body Shop. This is near 14th 1/2 and Eagle Streets.

Our crew says there appeared to be three vehicles that crashed into a fence outside of the business.

A witness told News 10 they heard a loud boom, went to look, and saw two people in cuffs.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.