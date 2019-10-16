Witness tell News 10 they watched as a car crashes into Vigo County gas station pump and two people flee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A vehicle has crashed into a Vigo County gas station pump, and a witness says they saw two people flee the scene.

It happened around 6:30 at a gas station at 7th and Springhill in Terre Haute.

Details are few at this time, but the witness told News 10 they watched as a vehicle swerved and hit a gas pump. That is when the witness said two people got out and ran.

This information has not been confirmed by police. We've reached out to them for additional details. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.