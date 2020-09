SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Vermillion Community School Corporation is reporting multiple COVID-19 infections among staff at the high school.

Due to this, officials say the high school will move to E-Learning this week.

This is only for the high school.

Again, this is for this coming week, the 8th through the 11th.

Officials say they are working with the health department to track close contacts.