TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - The construction of the new convention center in downtown Terre Haute remains on budget and on schedule.

Garmong Construction said the parking garage is nearly complete and crews have started work on the center's exterior.

The capital improvement board approved Tennille Wanner to become the center's new manager.

She will be at next month's board meeting. She plans on working full-time on the project in June.