With the governor's signature...recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Recreational use of marijuana is now legal in the Land of Lincoln.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday morning in Chicago.

The law allows residents to purchase and possess up to one ounce, or 30 grams of usable marijuana at a time.

Non-residents can have 15 grams.

Home-grown plants would be allowed, but only under the medical marijuana program.