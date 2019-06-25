With the governor's signature...recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Recreational use of marijuana is now legal in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday morning in Chicago.
The law allows residents to purchase and possess up to one ounce, or 30 grams of usable marijuana at a time.
Non-residents can have 15 grams.
Home-grown plants would be allowed, but only under the medical marijuana program.
