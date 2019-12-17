With the financial documents signed, crews can now break ground on new Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is one step closer to building a new jail.

The final documents were signed on Tuesday afternoon. Those documents were related to the bond issuance for the Vigo County Jail.

That means the construction process can begin.

Last week - we told you the bonds for a new Vigo County Jail were sold by public auction. They were available to banks and institutional investors throughout the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, we were there when Vigo County Commissioners and members of the Vigo County Building Corporation signed those bonds.

They were signing the final documents on the money-side of the jail.

That means the final step in the financing of the jail is complete. Commissioners and the county attorney told us the final number for the jail is $54.5 million - to be paid off in 20 years. Rates that were actually better than expected.

"That's good for the taxpayers and the community as a whole that the amount of payoff anticipated should, in essence, be lower than what we predicted," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.

Now that the paperwork is signed, construction can start.

News 10 spoke with county attorney Michael Wright. He says the bids for the new jail have been accepted.

Garmong Construction Services in Terre Haute will oversee this project.

Wright says the company has already started the process needed to break ground.

This includes getting utility and stormwater permits.

Wright says county leaders have been in close contact with construction officials.

He says they will probably break ground on the jail project as soon as they're sure the weather will cooperate.

"The first step will be building the roadway back there, getting the site dry, getting some water control...I know they're chomping at the bit to get going. Obviously, the snow sets things back a little bit but there are plans to get on-site as soon as possible," Wright told us.

The county attorney says there's about a two-year schedule for the jail project baring weather and any other issues.