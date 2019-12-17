Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

With the financial documents signed, crews can now break ground on new Vigo County Jail

On Tuesday afternoon, we were there when Vigo County Commissioners and members of the Vigo County Building Corporation signed those bonds.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is one step closer to building a new jail.

The final documents were signed on Tuesday afternoon. Those documents were related to the bond issuance for the Vigo County Jail.

That means the construction process can begin.

Last week - we told you the bonds for a new Vigo County Jail were sold by public auction. They were available to banks and institutional investors throughout the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, we were there when Vigo County Commissioners and members of the Vigo County Building Corporation signed those bonds.

LINK | CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PLANS FOR THE NEW 

They were signing the final documents on the money-side of the jail.

That means the final step in the financing of the jail is complete. Commissioners and the county attorney told us the final number for the jail is $54.5 million - to be paid off in 20 years. Rates that were actually better than expected.

"That's good for the taxpayers and the community as a whole that the amount of payoff anticipated should, in essence, be lower than what we predicted," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.

Now that the paperwork is signed, construction can start.

News 10 spoke with county attorney Michael Wright. He says the bids for the new jail have been accepted.

Garmong Construction Services in Terre Haute will oversee this project.

Wright says the company has already started the process needed to break ground.

This includes getting utility and stormwater permits.

Wright says county leaders have been in close contact with construction officials.

He says they will probably break ground on the jail project as soon as they're sure the weather will cooperate.

"The first step will be building the roadway back there, getting the site dry, getting some water control...I know they're chomping at the bit to get going. Obviously, the snow sets things back a little bit but there are plans to get on-site as soon as possible," Wright told us.

The county attorney says there's about a two-year schedule for the jail project baring weather and any other issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
A Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-17

Image

Christmas for Kids

Image

Local organizations team up to help provide Christmas dinners to those in need

Image

Northview High School leaders warn of fundraising scam

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Trial begins for Terre Haute man accused of murder

Image

Silver Alert continues for missing 15-year-old Clayton Johnson

Image

No serious injuries reported after car hits a child on 7th Street

Image

Vigo County Commissioners discuss creating Census committee

Image

With the financial documents signed, crews can now break ground on new Vigo County Jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax