With restaurants set to reopen dining rooms, the Vigo County Health Department works to explain guidelines

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local businesses are reopening or planning to reopen.

On Mondy, the State of Indiana will allow restaurants to reopen their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.

The Vigo County Health Department is helping to explain the guidelines.

Officials say you should ask employees daily about fevers, coughs, or other signs of illness. You should also ask about potential COVID-19 exposure.

"That means they will need to move some chairs and tables around...or blocked off, making sure people are spaced out well. They can't have tables of more than six people. They have to change their beverage stations so customers can not self serve anything, condiments or beverages," Roni Elder, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

If you have questions, you should call your local health department.