With pot inching closer to being legal in Illinois...would you legally be able to bring it back to Indiana?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As Illinois inches closer and closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, that has many of you asking about the legalities of bringing pot back across state lines to Indiana.

We spoke with Indiana State Police, and they said the Indiana law still stands.

In the Hoosier state, the possession of marijuana will result in an arrest...even if it was purchased legally in Illinois.

Indiana State Police are actively training on drug recognition.

Officers are looking at different behaviors impacting your eyes, your speech, and other movements.