With over 1,000 boxes...and Stiffy Green, the Historical Society needs moving day help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's history will have a new home in 2019.

Crews have been working hard at the new History Center.

There's still a lot of work happening at the current museum as well.

They've been packing up decades worth of artifacts.

They have as many as 1,000 boxes.

Most of the museum's collection is ready to move.

"We're pulling out everything we have. We're having fun finding things we didn't know we have, things that have been hidden away for a long time," Susan Tingley, from the Vigo County Historical Society said.

The next big step is moving all of the boxes, and they need your help.

They need your support to get everything moved.

There's a $10,000 fundraising goal.

Your donations will help move items like 'Stiffy Green.'

Stiffy is a Terre Haute legend.

There are also some newly discovered items.

"It's like a treasure hunt, every day when we are packing. We've had a lot of volunteers, a core group of volunteers. and occasionally they'll come to us and say 'look at this, do you know what this is?'" Tingley said.

You can donate through Facebook or contact the museum.