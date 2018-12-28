Clear

With over 1,000 boxes...and Stiffy Green, the Historical Society needs moving day help

The next big step is moving all of the boxes, and they need your help.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's history will have a new home in 2019.

Crews have been working hard at the new History Center.

There's still a lot of work happening at the current museum as well.

They've been packing up decades worth of artifacts.

They have as many as 1,000 boxes.

Most of the museum's collection is ready to move.

"We're pulling out everything we have. We're having fun finding things we didn't know we have, things that have been hidden away for a long time," Susan Tingley, from the Vigo County Historical Society said.

The next big step is moving all of the boxes, and they need your help.

They need your support to get everything moved.

There's a $10,000 fundraising goal.

Your donations will help move items like 'Stiffy Green.'

Stiffy is a Terre Haute legend.

There are also some newly discovered items.

"It's like a treasure hunt, every day when we are packing. We've had a lot of volunteers, a core group of volunteers. and occasionally they'll come to us and say 'look at this, do you know what this is?'" Tingley said.

You can donate through Facebook or contact the museum.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive