'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ashley Seibert is counting down the days to marry her best friend.

"Since you're a little girl, you plan for one specific day," she said.

After a dream proposal, at a country music concert, in June, she and her fiance, Andrew Vasquez, jumped right into wedding plans.

"Just to even look at the venues, we had to get a guest list pretty quickly," Seibert said, "I would say within like 24 hours."

The couple was just 30 days out from their April wedding when the COVID-19 pandemic started to worsen.

Seibert, who also works in the health care field, was expecting the worst.

"I had that gut feeling for a couple of weeks," she said, "I kept saying 'Andrew, there's no way with April 25th'."

"I'm not in the hospital, so God bless the people that are, I'm in the clinic setting," she added, "but you just see so much more, you hear so much more, and you can't escape it. So I kind of had a gut feeling."

Those feelings were confirmed after Seibert got a call from her wedding planner at Simple to Elegant.

"You're 30 days out and you think you have mostly everything done," Seibert said, "and then, with one phone call, you're back at square one."

"There was a lot of tears, a lot of stress," said Vasquez, "It was a mad scramble to try to figure out what we were going to do next."

Across the country, there are many couples in the same boat.

As social distancing guidelines, and Stay At Home Orders tighten in numerous states, couples, with spring ceremonies, are left with no choice but to cancel, or postpone, their wedding celebrations.

"We've rescheduled numerous weddings before for different reasons," said Simple to Elegant Owner Jeanette Winchester, "but the magnitude of this... a very, very hectic time."

Winchester, whose been in the industry for about two decades, says they already postponed more than a dozen weddings, along with proms and other events, because of COVID-19.

While it's a hectic situation, Winchester says achieving your dream wedding day is still possible.

If COVID-19 is causing you to postpone, Winchester recommends the following:

Be open and flexible

"You don't have a date until you have the venue, and you don't have the venue until you have a date," is a phrase Winchester preaches to clients.

When it comes to selecting a new date, Winchester says be willing to weigh your options.

This goes a long way, especially when it comes to the availability of your vendors and venue.

Winchester recommends creating, or updating a wedding website. This allows you to post updates about your ceremony, and it's easy for guests to access at any time.

Free wedding planner sites, like The Knot , offer layouts to create your own.

If you're back and forth about postponing, Winchester recommends a window of 4 to 6 weeks to decide.

Remember what the day is about.

"It's not just about the big party," said Winchester, "It's not just about seeing all your family and friends. It's about the two of you becoming husband and wife, and starting that piece of your lives together. Don't lose focus of what's really important."

Seibert and Vasquez are already applying that advice. They're looking ahead to their new date in July with optimism, gratitude and all of their original vendors.

While planning a wedding during a pandemic is a first, the couple says it's taught them a lot about appreciating the little things.

"We're marrying our best friend," Seibert said, "We're healthy, we're both still working, we're very fortunate."

If you need help with wedding planning, or have questions about your ceremony, Winchester says her business is here to help you through it.

You can reach out to Simple to Elegant on Facebook, their website or by phone (812) 234-8700.