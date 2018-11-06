With new jail problems on the horizon, four Vigo County Council seats up for grabs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four Vigo County Council seats were up for grabs on Tuesday.

The new Vigo County Jail is a big problem the next council will be dealing with.

In the 1st District, Jane Santucci Bryant, the Democratic candidate lost to David Thompson.

Thompson won with 57 percent of the vote.

"It's been an emotional last two months, for it to come to a head tonight feels good," Thompson said.

In District Two, current member Bill Thomas and Chris Switzer went head to head.

Switzer received the most votes taking the council seat.

"I'm incredibly grateful. We worked incredibly hard...knocked on doors...met a ton of new people, just grateful!" Switzer told us.

Vicki Weger is the current councilwoman for District Three.

Weger won her race against James McKanna.

"I'm gratified to know that the voters had confidence we made the right decision to pursue the funding for the new jail," Weger said.

The last council seat up for grabs was District Four.

Mike Morris is currently in that seat.

He won against James Amodeo.

"We got a several million dollar jail project that needs to be done. It's going to have to be done on time. It's gonna have to be done on a budget, it's gonna have to be done right," Morris told us.