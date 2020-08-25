Clear

With much festival season called off, Terre Haute store sees an uptick in business

Festivals all over the Wabash Valley are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Festivals all over the Wabash Valley are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the Covered Bridge Festival.

With these festivals being called off, Vendors' Village in Terre Haute is seeing an uptick in business.

A manager at Vendors' Village told News 10 more people are coming in and looking at the spaces.

They are looking to help Covered Bridge vendors. For the month of October, Covered Bridge Festival vendors can rent a booth at half-price.

They told us you do not have to be on-site to sell your items. Employees at the store will ring customers up for you.

