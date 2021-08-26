Clear

With more than 100,000 people in the hospital with Covid-19 in the US, this August is worse than last, expert says

More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US -- the first time that level has been reached since January -- as medical workers say they're once again struggling to treat waves of patients.

(CNN) -- More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US -- the first time that level has been reached since January -- as medical workers say they're once again struggling to treat waves of patients.

The latest figure, amid a summer surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, is also more than double what it was on the same day last year, when vaccines were not available as they are now.

Hospitals and researchers have been saying the vast majority of this year's hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. The availability of vaccines makes the current hospitalization surge tragic, Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee, told CNN Wednesday.

"The numbers now ... are actually in many ways worse than last August," Offit said. "Last August, we had a fully susceptible population, (and) we didn't have a vaccine. Now, we have half the country vaccinated ... but nonetheless the numbers are worse.

"The Delta variant is one big game changer," he said.

Covid-19 hospitalizations and cases have soared since late June as the Delta variant gained dominance in the US.

More than 100,317 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals Wednesday -- more than six times higher than the figure was roughly nine weeks ago, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The only other period that figure was above 100,000 was from late November to early January, when the country saw a major surge in cases.

Fully vaccinated people are far less likely than unvaccinated people to be hospitalized with Covid-19, a recent study from Los Angeles County affirmed.

Infection and hospitalization rates among unvaccinated people were 4.9 and 29.2 times, respectively, those in fully vaccinated persons on July 25, researchers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health wrote in the study, which was published this week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Very few fully vaccinated people with coronavirus infection went to a hospital: 3.2%, of them were hospitalized, 0.5% were admitted to an intensive care unit and 0.2% required mechanical ventilation, the researchers said.

The study included data on coronavirus infections that occurred in Los Angeles County from May 1 through July 25. The data, which involved both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, included only laboratory-confirmed cases of infection and were representative of infections in the county alone, not the entire United States.

"The findings in this report are similar to those from recent studies indicating that Covid-19 vaccination protects against severe Covid-19 in areas with increasing prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant," the researchers wrote.

The country has averaged more than 152,400 new Covid-19 cases a day over the past week -- more than 13 times what the figure was about nine weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

12-hour wait in a Tampa emergency room
With 48.3% of the US still not fully vaccinated, hospitals are straining to keep up with incoming patients as cases rise.

Florida has been hit particularly hard, with the worst per capita Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the country -- about 80 per 100,000 people. That's followed by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, each with more than 55 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to HHS data.

"I had to turn away a cancer patient that needed an emergency treatment," Florida oncologist Dr. Nitesh Paryani told CNN. "For the first time in 60 years of my family's history of treating cancer, we had to turn someone away ... We just didn't have a bed. There was simply no room in the hospital to treat the patient."

Paryani said his Tampa emergency room recently had a 12-hour wait.

In New Mexico, the acting secretary of health, Dr. David Scrase, said if nothing changes, the state is on track to reach crisis standards of care within the next week to accommodate the continued rise in cases.

Covid-19 intensive care hospitalizations have risen so quickly, officials are having trouble creating accurate charts to illustrate it, Scrase said.

"Because we're at over 100% capacity, these beds are filled before we get time to make the map," he said.

Some leaders change tactics, others double down
As cases have surged across much of the country, some leaders have implemented measures to mitigate spread, while others have pushed back on those types of moves.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that all public school teachers and staff, all higher-education personnel and students, and health care workers in a variety of settings must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 5 or face regular testing requirements.

Illinois is also instituting a statewide indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, he said.

Pritzker said the requirements are aimed at protecting the most vulnerable residents -- children ineligible to be vaccinated and elderly people with weakened immune systems -- as well as hospitals with limited staffing and space.

"My number one concern is right now keeping the health care system available, not just for people who may get Covid but for people who have other problems and are taken to the hospital," he said.

On Maui, in Hawaii, Mayor Michael Victorino asked residents and visitors to respond to soaring cases and hospitalizations there by avoiding unnecessary activities for at least three weeks. Victorino is also asking Gov. David Ige for approval of new mandatory restrictions on gathering sizes.

"This is not rocket science, everyone. It's real simple," Victorino said Tuesday. "We've got to step it up again."

Meanwhile, the governors of Texas and Florida have doubled down on their stances against mandates for vaccination and masks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday extending the current policy prohibiting vaccination mandates by "any government entity" throughout the state, according to a statement from his office.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously issued an executive order banning mask mandates in schools, reiterated Wednesday that school districts imposing mask mandates "are violating state law."

"We think the parents are best situated to make that decision and if these entities are going to violate state law ... there's consequences for that," DeSantis said, responding to questions from reporters.

Texas children's hospital sets weekly case record
With no vaccines available to children under 12 and school starting up across the country, experts are concerned about the growing number of infections among children.

Texas Children's Hospital is seeing an unprecedented surge of pediatric coronavirus cases, with a record number of kids being hospitalized for the virus and children are showing up sicker than before, Dr. Jim Versalovic, interim pediatrician in chief at the Houston-based hospital system told CNN.

"We have reached new records in the Delta surge," Versalovic said Wednesday. "We had reached a high over 900 cases in one week, in early January of 2021. That was our winter surge peak. We have now exceeded 1,300 cases in one week."

Earlier this year and last year, many children who tested positive for coronavirus had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, he said.

"What we're seeing now are more symptomatic children and children with very prominent fever, congestion, fatigue and other symptoms," including a cough, he said. "A greater proportion of children who are infected with the Delta variant are presenting with symptomatic infections, with notable symptomatology," he added. "We've seen more infants and young children presenting with symptomatic infection and hospitalized with Covid-19."

And in Louisiana, the state department of health said Wednesday that a child under the age of 1 died due to Covid-19, the first death in a child that young in the state in more than six months, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1499022

Reported Deaths: 26249
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58561210702
DuPage982451331
Will824181059
Lake725841036
Kane62651823
Winnebago36518531
Madison35349550
St. Clair32878542
McHenry31149302
Peoria24559350
Champaign23596169
Sangamon22100250
McLean20204195
Tazewell18533313
Rock Island16412332
Kankakee15445226
Kendall14289101
LaSalle13543265
Macon12409218
Vermilion11544161
Adams11298137
DeKalb10775124
Williamson9693140
Whiteside7465174
Boone721681
Ogle655784
Jackson655270
Grundy649180
Coles6415103
Clinton635593
Knox6039157
Franklin581483
Marion5655130
Macoupin554093
Henry551371
Jefferson5284126
Woodford520184
Livingston518294
Stephenson506387
Effingham505477
Randolph487090
Monroe481496
Morgan452394
Logan446468
Fulton441162
Lee434756
Christian433078
Montgomery416874
Bureau401486
Perry371966
Iroquois351869
Fayette343256
McDonough332253
Saline323059
Jersey300752
Douglas281936
Union275142
Crawford268027
Lawrence264229
Shelby255640
Pike231354
Bond226724
Cass225827
Wayne222454
Hancock221134
Richland212347
White212127
Clark211836
Carroll211437
Ford208252
Warren197850
Edgar193142
Jo Daviess192224
Clay190943
Washington188625
Johnson184219
Moultrie179929
Mason179749
Greene175735
De Witt175130
Wabash173812
Piatt170814
Mercer166634
Massac164642
Menard141612
Cumberland140820
Jasper129018
Marshall121619
Hamilton103817
Brown9506
Schuyler8917
Pulaski84410
Edwards79213
Stark71226
Scott6252
Gallatin6224
Calhoun5872
Henderson57714
Alexander57511
Putnam5153
Hardin48712
Pope4004
Unassigned912432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 833968

Reported Deaths: 14340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1143341856
Lake591391050
Allen47386713
Hamilton39912431
St. Joseph38786570
Elkhart30768478
Vanderburgh26402413
Tippecanoe24959237
Johnson20822401
Porter20309331
Hendricks19639328
Clark15402206
Madison15074356
Vigo13878261
Monroe13332184
LaPorte13107229
Delaware12019202
Howard11933247
Kosciusko10249127
Hancock9547154
Warrick9203161
Floyd9058191
Bartholomew9018159
Grant7960184
Wayne7954204
Boone7648107
Morgan7641150
Dubois6754119
Marshall6684118
Henry6584117
Dearborn654982
Noble647894
Cass6421114
Lawrence5935135
Jackson568178
Shelby557198
Gibson5243100
Huntington524285
Harrison519079
Montgomery502695
DeKalb498589
Clinton493559
Knox481492
Miami462175
Whitley456447
Putnam450263
Steuben444364
Jasper423158
Wabash414386
Jefferson398390
Adams395860
Ripley384871
White356655
Daviess3445102
Wells333381
Scott330759
Decatur326894
Greene326786
Clay322551
Posey315737
Fayette307666
LaGrange288173
Washington283542
Jennings280452
Spencer272631
Randolph266284
Fountain262352
Owen248061
Sullivan247746
Starke243760
Orange234757
Fulton229248
Jay222233
Carroll219324
Perry218341
Vermillion202045
Franklin192335
Rush191427
Tipton188150
Parke180018
Pike161835
Blackford145933
Pulaski133950
Newton127540
Benton119615
Crawford118118
Brown118044
Martin105915
Switzerland9889
Warren98115
Union81510
Ohio66911
Unassigned0437