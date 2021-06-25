With more rain moving in, when should you call 911 versus the highway department?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With bad weather making its return to the Wabash Valley, it's important that you know what to do when a road is blocked.

If a road has water across it, do not try and cross.

As the saying goes - turn around, don't drown.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says it's important to let the right people know about other road blockages.

"For nonemergencies, like areas where a pothole might have popped up or some limbs that need attention, call the highway guys at their general number. If there's something like a powerline down or a tree in the road - that's when you need to call 911," Kearns said.

Those phone numbers are:

Vigo County Highway Department - 812-466-9635

Emergencies - 911