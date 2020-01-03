With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been one year since Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse stepped into his position.

Plasse was elected sheriff after serving as Terre Haute's police chief for 10 years.

On Friday, he told us what the experience has been like. He said it's been a learning experience. One of the most trying things has been the jail lawsuit.

But now he's hopeful about what it means for the community.

"Frankly it was kind of embarrassing that we can't keep our own house in order. We had to have a judge from Indianapolis tell us what to do. I mean - it's unacceptable. I'm just glad we're past that. We're moving forward and hopefully, it's built soon and will show people we were right with what we were asking for," Sheriff Plasse said.

Moving forward, Plasse plans to ask the Vigo County Council to add more road deputies, courthouse security staff, and processors.

That's a request Plasse said wasn't even heard last year.