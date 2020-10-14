With fall season here and winter approaching, health officials are urging you to get your flu shot

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Greene County Health Department is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week. But, health officials are monitoring closely another disease that could be a problem. Health officials say they don't want you to forget about the flu.

While flu viruses circulate year-round, fall kicks off flu season. Now more than ever health officials are saying you need to get your flu shot.

Public Health Nurse Stacie Fonderhide said, "You can still get the flu, even if you've had the flu vaccine. But, hopefully, it will make it less critical for patients."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine. Many pharmacies and primary care offices are offering them.

The Greene County Health Department is helping people be prepared for flu season by working to provide free flu shots to residents who live there.

The clinics will be at various locations throughout Greene County. The health department said this wouldn't have been possible without the help of Indiana University Health.

They donated 2,000 free flu vaccinations. The health department says the donation saved them over $33,000.

They are trying to be proactive when it comes to the flu in order to make sure fewer people are hospitalized. The health department wants to be able to keep as much focus as possible on fighting COVID-19.

Health Department Administrator Shari Lewis said, "We're dealing with covid-19. And people coming on board with the flu will overburden our healthcare system."

They want to make sure clinics and hospitals will have enough care for COVID-19 patients.

Only the 2,000 vaccinations donated will be administered for free.

The Greene County Health Department said that they have not yet finalized the locations of the free clinics yet, but they will let us know as soon as it's done.

We will continue to update you.