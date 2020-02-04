With cyber threats near an all-time high, Indiana's AG urges businesses to better protect themselves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Attorney General is urging Hoosier businesses to beef up their cybersecurity protections.

Curtis Hill says cyberattacks are near an all-time high.

He hopes business owners will take a survey on cyber risk planning.

Many businesses will receive mailings about it - but the survey is also online.

The survey will help officials better understand the cybersecurity threats Indiana is facing.

Researchers at Indiana University and the University of Arizona will help complete the information.

Learn more about the survey here.