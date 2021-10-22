With all three shots approved, are you eligible for the COVID-19 booster? Here's what you need to know

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Around 70 million Americans are now eligible for COVID-19 boosters - and millions more will become available in the coming months.

Drug stores say they are ready to give the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Federal regulators have previously approved Pfizer's extra dose.

For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.