New downtown convention center remains on schedule

The new convention center in downtown Terre Haute remains on schedule.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 5:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new convention center in downtown Terre Haute remains on schedule.

The Capital Improvement Board gave an update in a Wednesday morning meeting.

The structural steel of the convention center is mostly complete. Crews are pouring the slab and working on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.

Panel installation for the northeast parking garage is also underway.

The board has also recently posted for a general manager. That person could be hired in the next two months.

The center is set to be complete in April of 2022. 

