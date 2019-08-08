With Reba, Pentatonix, and Snoop Dogg set to perform, Illinois State Fair opens for business

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - With the cut of a ribbon, the Illinois State Fair is open for 2019.
Governor J.B. Pritzker was the man with the scissors.
ILLINOIS STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND ACTS
Montgomery Gentry
Vince Neil (of Mötley Crüe)
Bad Company
Dan + Shay
The Traveling Salvation Show
Why Don't We
Pentatonix
Old Dominion
Snoop Dogg & Friends
USAC Bettenhausen 100
Shinedown
ARCA Racing Series 100 Sportsman Nationals
Reba McEntire
It happened at the main gate at the Springfield Fairgrounds.
This year marks the 161st state fair.
It will run through August 18.
To learn more about the Illinois State Fair, click here.
The Indiana State Fair also continues through the 18th in Indianapolis.
This year's theme for that fair is 'Heroes in the Heartland.'
To learn more about the Indiana State Fair, click here.
