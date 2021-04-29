With Indiana's high infant mortality rate, state leaders are working to make improvements

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is working to achieve the lowest infant mortality rate in the midwest by 2024.

Improving the rate has been a priority of Governor Eric Holcomb.

Data from 'America's Health Rankings' show the state was one of the worst for infant and maternal mortality in 2019.

Indiana had the 7th highest infant mortality rate and the 3rd highest maternal mortality rate.

Pregnant women and new moms can call the Moms Helpline at 844-624-6667 to find resources in their community.