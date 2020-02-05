With Indiana facing blood-shortage, Rose-Hulman hosts blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a critical shortage of blood in Indiana. 350 units are needed every day in the state.

That's why Versiti Blood Center is holding several blood drives this month. We stopped by a drive on Wednesday at Rose-Hulman.

Students were behind it all.

There will be another drive in Terre Haute on Tuesday. It will happen at the Hulman Memorial Student Union on ISU's campus from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.