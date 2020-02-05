With Indiana facing blood-shortage, Rose-Hulman hosts blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a critical shortage of blood in Indiana. 350 units are needed every day in the state.
That's why Versiti Blood Center is holding several blood drives this month. We stopped by a drive on Wednesday at Rose-Hulman.
Students were behind it all.
LINK | "WE HAVE LESS THAN A 3-DAY BLOOD SUPPLY FOR O+ AND O-..." THE AMERICAN RED CROSS NEEDS YOUR HELP WITH BLOOD DONATIONS
There will be another drive in Terre Haute on Tuesday. It will happen at the Hulman Memorial Student Union on ISU's campus from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
