TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library marked a major milestone on Tuesday.
Altogether, the Vigo County community read 32,000 hours this summer.
The library tracked progress through the summer reading program.
The library's goal was 30,000 hours.
News 10 spoke with Sarah Trover at the library, she said she's more than happy with the success of this summer's program.
"Our summer reading program is important because it helps combat the summer slide. This is when kids lose what they learn throughout the year, during the summer, when they start working on their skills," Trover said.
The theme for this year's reading program is 'A Universe of Stories.'
Related Content
- With 32,000 hours tracked, Summer Reading Progam called a major success
- Library officials say Big Read program was a major success
- First chapter of summer reading program begins
- Blasting into summer with reading programs
- Casey Summer Reading Program wraps with summer fun
- With 32,000 tickets already sold, organizers gear up for Terre Haute Air Show
- Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program
- Summer Reading Program wraps up at Vigo County Public Library
- Terre Haute Children's Museum announces new summer hours
- Mayor calls Terre Haute Clean-Up Day a big success
Scroll for more content...