With 32,000 hours tracked, Summer Reading Progam called a major success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library marked a major milestone on Tuesday.

Altogether, the Vigo County community read 32,000 hours this summer.

The library tracked progress through the summer reading program.

The library's goal was 30,000 hours.

News 10 spoke with Sarah Trover at the library, she said she's more than happy with the success of this summer's program.

"Our summer reading program is important because it helps combat the summer slide. This is when kids lose what they learn throughout the year, during the summer, when they start working on their skills," Trover said.

The theme for this year's reading program is 'A Universe of Stories.'