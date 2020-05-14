Clear

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state's stay-at-home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the state's stay-at-home order, ruling it "unlawful" and "unenforceable" in a high-profile win for the state's Republican-led Legislature.

Posted: May 14, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the state's stay-at-home order, ruling it "unlawful" and "unenforceable" in a high-profile win for the state's Republican-led Legislature.

In a 4-3 decision Wednesday, the court ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration overstepped its authority when the state Department of Health Services extended the order to May 26.

The ruling comes after the Legislature's Republican leaders filed a lawsuit last month arguing the order would cost Wisconsin residents their jobs and hurt many companies, asserting that if it was left in place, "our State will be in shambles."

The suit was filed specifically against state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and other health officials, who made the decision in mid-April to extend the state's "Safer at Home" emergency order. At the same time as the extension, the state loosened some restrictions on certain businesses, including golf courses, public libraries, and arts and crafts stores.

But the justices wrote in their decision Wednesday that "an agency cannot confer on itself the power to dictate the lives of law-abiding individuals as comprehensively as the order does without reaching beyond the executive branch's authority."

Evers, who had ordered Palm to issue the stay-at-home order in late March, told CNN's Don Lemon later Wednesday that the court's ruling "puts our state into chaos."

"Now we have no plan and no protections for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said.

"When you have more people in a small space -- I don't care if it's bars, restaurants or your home -- you're going to be able to spread the virus. And so now, today, thanks to the Republican legislators who convinced four Supreme Court justices to not look at the law but look at their political careers I guess -- it's a bad day for Wisconsin."

"It's the wild west," he said.

And in a statement released separately Wednesday night, the governor encouraged people in his state to continue "to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don't wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules."

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald claimed in a joint statement after filing their lawsuit that there was "immense frustration regarding the extension" of the order and that Evers "has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach."

"Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power," they said.

"Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in Covid infections."

Wisconsin Democrats, however, have argued that the health crisis "will only get worse if we end Safer at Home before it's safe to."

President Donald Trump called the ruling a "win" for the state Thursday morning.

"The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!" he tweeted. His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, however, struck a more cautious tone, urging Americans to continue social distancing and washing their hands, and noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to wear a face mask in public.

"And in Wisconsin, the citizens of that state need to do the same because we do want to safely reopen and we can't emphasize that enough," McEnany said in an interview with CBS News.

Public health professionals have repeatedly stressed the dangers of relaxing social distancing measures too early.

Experts widely agree that states and localities will need robust testing and contact tracing programs in order to control the pandemic without strict social distancing measures, but many states -- including Wisconsin -- have reported shortages of critical supplies needed to run coronavirus tests.

That's a problem because experts say the ability to quickly identify new coronavirus cases -- and then quarantine those who might have been exposed -- will be crucial to returning to normal life.

As of early Thursday morning, Wisconsin had more than 10,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 421 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health Services.

This story has been updated with additional information and reaction.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25473

Reported Deaths: 1619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7703440
Lake2588132
Cass15444
Hendricks98956
Hamilton96084
Allen87760
St. Joseph85728
Johnson83891
Elkhart54921
Madison52757
Clark39427
Bartholomew37027
Porter3639
LaPorte34012
Jackson2991
Hancock27620
Shelby27318
Tippecanoe2612
Howard2589
Floyd24631
Boone23531
Delaware23019
Morgan22412
Decatur21530
Vanderburgh1942
White1652
Harrison16513
Dearborn15417
Grant15317
Greene15117
Montgomery1479
Monroe14510
Noble14217
Warrick13320
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11818
Clinton1111
Jennings1084
Franklin1067
Ripley1056
Henry972
Putnam925
Scott892
Vigo866
Carroll732
Newton689
Wabash672
Dubois662
Steuben642
Wayne565
Daviess5615
Washington491
Kosciusko481
LaGrange412
Jasper401
Fayette394
Fulton371
Marshall371
Rush372
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Randolph263
Starke242
DeKalb241
Clay241
Whitley231
Knox220
Jay220
Sullivan220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Benton170
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0137

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 84694

Reported Deaths: 3792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook564062589
Lake5758194
DuPage5244271
Will3973214
Kane374498
Winnebago120832
McHenry104956
St. Clair73759
Kankakee60731
Rock Island53817
Kendall49615
Madison44935
Champaign3186
Sangamon27923
Boone25313
Randolph2273
DeKalb2112
Jackson17110
Ogle1602
Macon15116
Peoria1486
Clinton14213
McLean1273
Stephenson1180
LaSalle1115
Whiteside1108
Union1051
Warren1050
Iroquois1013
Jefferson9716
Out of IL821
Monroe8111
Knox790
Lee700
Cass620
Coles622
Grundy621
Henry610
Tazewell593
McDonough542
Williamson521
Marion470
Unassigned461
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan331
Pulaski310
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jo Daviess191
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Franklin120
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Logan110
Bond101
Shelby101
Wayne100
Brown90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Cumberland70
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Fulton40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Much Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Committee to look at upgrading downtown

Image

NWS Making Watches and Warnings Better

Image

Local gym prepares for re-opening, what will look different during your next visit

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, much warmer. High: 79

Image

Bryton Suggs

Image

Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

Image

Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

Image

Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Image

Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

Image

Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak