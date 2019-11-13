Grinch steals wiring from Knox County holiday display

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say the electric wire was stolen last week. A frequent park visitor contacted Ouabache trails to report the crime. Park officials found wire rolled up and in some cases, some of it had been cut.

Nearly 1,700 feet of wire was missing. The parks department says judging by how they found the wire they believe the suspect intended to take more.

These wires are used to power the Community Christmas light display.

Park superintendent Rama Sobhani says, "We do this for the community and we see a lot of families come through here. At Christmas time it's a big Christmas tradition. It's something we really enjoy doing and so it's kind of just disappointing that somebody would go to those kinds of lengths to make it a little bit harder for us to do that sort of thing."

Donations cover the cost of the display. Sobhani says they went to local businesses and were able to replace the stolen wire for a discounted price.

Despite a slight delay in setting up, he says the display will begin the day after Thanksgiving as planned.

Sobhani says, "Our schedule was only slightly impacted. We were ahead of schedule until this happened. So now we're just about to where we expected to be. So not too much of a setback, fortunately. We will still be able to keep everything rolling as expected."