Wintry mix made for icy conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Thursday morning, several counties across the Wabash Valley woke up to a wave of winter weather.

Freezing rain was being reported across the Wabash Valley. Travel advisories were in effect.

The wintry weather conditions also led to a number of school closings. To see a complete list of closings and delays, click here.

Indiana State Police reported a few slide-offs. But, nothing that is effected traffic.