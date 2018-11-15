TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Thursday morning, several counties across the Wabash Valley woke up to a wave of winter weather.
Freezing rain was being reported across the Wabash Valley. Travel advisories were in effect.
The wintry weather conditions also led to a number of school closings. To see a complete list of closings and delays, click here.
Indiana State Police reported a few slide-offs. But, nothing that is effected traffic.
Related Content
- Wintry mix made for icy conditions
- Icy road conditions expected later in weekend
- Sullivan County still recovering from icy road conditions
- Dry Conditions Persist
- Real Time Road Conditions
- Icy roads had an impact on Monday commute
- South awaits thaw from snowstorm, icy roads and numbing cold
- Indiana trooper hurt after icy roads lead to crashes
- Drought conditions can be followed by flooding conditions
- Real time road conditions maps
Scroll for more content...