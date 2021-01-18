Wintertime Tree Trimming

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - You might be noticing more Duke Energy crews out trimming trees throughout the Wabash Valley lately. This is being done because they are being proactive.

Wintertime storms can easily bring down limbs that could fall on power lines and cause power outages. Their focus is to remove those limbs and even trees that are close to power poles.

We spoke with Rick Burger, the District Manager for Duke Energy, and he says it's actually normal to see crews out year-round.

"It's just not during wintertime or anything. It's throughout the year. We're out there removing trees or cutting trees back to keep the reliability of electricity in our communities."

Duke Energy customers will be notified by them if they will be on your property. Burger says they will take care of the debris in your yard however some of the wood will be left on the property.