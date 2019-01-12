Winter wonderland fun!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people at the Terre Haute Rural King were buying shovels, ice scrapers, winter clothes and other items they might need before the snow storm.

One item shoppers were asking for, but couldn't find were sleds.

So, store staff came up with an interesting solution.

"We blew up tire tubes because at least that's something that can be used without hurting somebody," Roberta White, store manager said.

She said many things are discounted right now so shoppers can get a bargain price if they still need winter supplies.

Once you have you have your inter-tube, or sled you need to find a good hill to slide down and that's what many found at Deming Park this afternoon.

Several kids ventured out into the winter wonderland for some fun.

Many were focused on getting back up the hill quickly after each trip down.