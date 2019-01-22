Winter weather puts Terre Haute leaf pick-up on hold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city officials say leaf pick-up is on hold.
Crews did not finish pick-up before the winter weather hit.
City officials told News 10 pick-up will resume when the weather breaks.
The route will start at 8th Avenue to Haythorne Avenue, from 1st Street to U.S. Highway 46.
If you need clean-up right away, you can call 3-1-1.
