Winter weather moves into the Wabash Valley - Here are the links and phone numbers you need

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As winter weather moves into the Wabash Valley, this page will be your one-stop for links, phone numbers, and traffic updates.
If you have an emergency call 9-1-1.
LINK | DURING WINTER WEATHER...WHEN IS IT OKAY TO CALL 9-1-1?
Local dispatch non-emergency numbers:
Indiana
Vigo County - (812) 462-3226
Knox County - (812) 882-7660
Parke County - (765) 569-5413
Vermillion County - (765) 832-7785
Clay County - (812) 448-9048
Maritn County - (812) 247-3726
Greene County - (812) 384-4411
Daviess County - (812) 254-1060
Illinois
Edgar County - (217) 465-4166
Clark County - (217) 862-6393
Crawford County - (618) 546-1515
Jasper County - (618) 783-8477
Lawrence County - (618) 943-5766
Richland County - (618) 393-2921
Cumberland County - (217) 849-2571
Road Conditions:
Indiana
Illinois
Power companies:
Duke Energy - Report an outage at (800)343-3525 // Power Outage Map
Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC - Report an outage at (800) 489-736 // Power Outage Map
WIN Energy REMC - Report an outage at (888) 456-9876 // Outage Map
South Central Indiana REMC - Report an outage at (800) 264-7362 // Outage Map
Vectren - Report an outage at (800) 227-1376
