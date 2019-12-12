Clear

Winter weather home preparedness kit

Tips on how you can be prepared to stay safe during winter storms

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As we enter the treacherous months of winter, being prepared for potentially cold and dark nights can be a saving grace. Especially when it comes to protecting yourself and your family.

Ameren Energy in Illinois wants you to make sure you and your family are safe and protected during the winter months. From sub-zero temperatures, the potential of being snowed in, to power outages, winter weather can be the most hazardous time of year.

Nikki Taylor with Ameren Energy says that simply making a winter preparedness kit can make the difference.

“So it’s a good idea to have an emergency kit to be prepared for an emergency event. You want to make sure you have a kit where it’s easily accessible, you’re able to find it quickly in the dark possibly and make sure that everything that you have and anything that you need is in that kit."

LINK | WTHI - WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES

Having the right materials in your kit is very important. From canned foods, extra medicine, and even a good book can help you get through those tough times. Taylor explains some options of what can go into your kit.

“Essential items such as a sleeping bag, or blanket to keep you warm, first aid kit, containing band-aids and medication, water, and non-perishable food, battery-operated light source, such as flashlights and lanterns.”

Other ways to help prepare for winter madness, is to make sure your vehicle is always filled with more than a half of a tank of gas, make sure your generator is running properly, always keep electronics like phones and computers at full charge, and keep your refrigerator at the coldest setting so if the power does go out, it will stay colder for a longer period of time. Officials do suggest having a kit for your vehicle as well. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer and sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Elementary School The Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sullivan Elementary School Pledge Allegiance

Image

City leaders to revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Bethesda Gardens Holiday Open House Dec 12

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 44

Image

VU Basketball

Image

Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans