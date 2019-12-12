Winter weather home preparedness kit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As we enter the treacherous months of winter, being prepared for potentially cold and dark nights can be a saving grace. Especially when it comes to protecting yourself and your family.

Ameren Energy in Illinois wants you to make sure you and your family are safe and protected during the winter months. From sub-zero temperatures, the potential of being snowed in, to power outages, winter weather can be the most hazardous time of year.

Nikki Taylor with Ameren Energy says that simply making a winter preparedness kit can make the difference.

“So it’s a good idea to have an emergency kit to be prepared for an emergency event. You want to make sure you have a kit where it’s easily accessible, you’re able to find it quickly in the dark possibly and make sure that everything that you have and anything that you need is in that kit."

Having the right materials in your kit is very important. From canned foods, extra medicine, and even a good book can help you get through those tough times. Taylor explains some options of what can go into your kit.

“Essential items such as a sleeping bag, or blanket to keep you warm, first aid kit, containing band-aids and medication, water, and non-perishable food, battery-operated light source, such as flashlights and lanterns.”

Other ways to help prepare for winter madness, is to make sure your vehicle is always filled with more than a half of a tank of gas, make sure your generator is running properly, always keep electronics like phones and computers at full charge, and keep your refrigerator at the coldest setting so if the power does go out, it will stay colder for a longer period of time. Officials do suggest having a kit for your vehicle as well.