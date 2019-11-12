Winter weather doesn’t stop electronic waste day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Winter weather didn't stop the electronic waste day from happening.
The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District offers the public an opportunity to drop-off electronic items every couple of months.
You can bring computers, telephones, and radios to the location for free. You do have to pay to dispose of a TV. It’s $20 for a TV of any size.
After the facility collects the items, the items are repurposed at a recycling center in Indianapolis.
If you missed today's drop-off, you can go to the next electronic waste day in January. More information about the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is available here.
