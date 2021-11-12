Winter is approaching us...here are tips you need to know to stay safe when traveling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Colder weather is quickly approaching us and it is crucial for those on the road to know how to stay safe in cold conditions. Governor Holcomb announced that November 7 to the 13 as being winter weather preparedness week in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has offered tips for Hoosiers to stay safe this winter. Slowing down when there are icy or snowy conditions is key to ensuring safety when traveling.

Tips for staying safe on the road: Use your headlights even during the daytime

Increase the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you

Avoid abrupt stops and starts

Be careful on bridges and overpasses where ice tends to form first

Allow for extra time to your destination. Indiana State Police says you should have these items in your car in the case of an emergency: • Blankets

• Extra coat & gloves

• Flashlight

• Water

• Snack foods

• Jumper cables

• Charged cell phone

In case of an accident or unexpected weather event, is it crucial to have everything you need to stay safe stocked in your vehicle.

Items include food, water, a flashlight, blanket, and phone charger.

You should also always have a shovel in your car to dig out around tires and the tailpipe to avoid carbon monoxide buildup. It is critical to keep a full tank of gas and make sure your car battery is strong and tire pressure isn't low.

To learn more about car safety tips click here. Safe travels!