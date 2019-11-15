Winter Weather and your Roof

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not only does freezing and thawing cause problems on the roadways during the winter, but portions of your own home also go through the same stress.

One big problem during winter is that most people do not clean out their gutters and debris clogs up the drains. Once this happens in winter, snow melts and then refreezes and creates ice dams.

Ice damming on the roof is when ice further clogs the gutters and causes a major back-up of water which will freeze once more and cause further damage. This will eventually lead to sagging gutters and moisture getting underneath your roof.

Honest Abe Roofing Operations Manager Evan Quick says that your roof can be especially stressed.

"You should definitely be cleaning out your gutters so you don't have any dirt and debris weighing down your gutters. Add freezing temperatures and ice to that mix if uncleaned, then many people will lose their gutters."

Quick says his company does install roofs all year long even in winter months. So it isn't too late to get your roof checked before Ole' Man Winter comes knocking at your doorstep.