Winter Weather Words

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

As the seasons change, and we start bringing winter weather into the forecast, there are a few key terms you need to remember.

The first is a Winter Weather Advisory.

This is issued when we have winter weather coming, but it's not severe enough for a warning.

It is, however, something worth watching.

The next is a Winter Storm Watch.

With this, we have the possibility for heavy snow, freezing rain, or even sleet.

This is usually issued anywhere from 12 to 48 hours before the event.

After that, we have a Winter Storm Warning.

This is a step up from a watch, issued 12 to 24 hours before.

Next is a blizzard warning.

This is when we have wind gusts over 35 miles an hour, paired with visibility lower than a quarter of a mile.

For a blizzard warning, these conditions have to last for more than 3 hours.

Finally, an ice storm warning.

This is issued when significant ice accumulation is expected, usually more than a quarter of an inch thick.

We use some of these terms more than others, and there are even some new terms that we will be using this year.

Stick with news 10 all week to continue learning about Winter Weather Preparedness Week.